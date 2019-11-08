Brokerages Anticipate Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Unit posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unit will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

UNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Unit news, EVP Frank Q. Young bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at $284,543.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Unit by 4,726.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Unit by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in Unit by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 470,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,450. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. Unit has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

