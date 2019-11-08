Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $246.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $370,431.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,257.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 230,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $10,837,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,104.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 575,633 shares of company stock worth $27,215,196. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 692,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,126,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 204,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.