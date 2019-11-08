Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.06. Alcoa posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 122.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. G.Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

AA opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

