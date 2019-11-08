Broderick Brian C Acquires 2,235 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 305,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

NYSE XOM traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.85. 7,648,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,918,494. The firm has a market cap of $309.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.