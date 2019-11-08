Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,396. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

In related news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,865,000 after buying an additional 934,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after buying an additional 659,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,802,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,158,000 after buying an additional 116,348 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,487,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,937,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

