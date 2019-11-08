British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,035 ($52.72) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,600.36 ($47.05).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,865 ($37.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,793.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,911.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,451 ($45.09).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.