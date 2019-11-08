British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 37,769 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,769 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $207,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,645,966 shares of company stock worth $202,229,770 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.48. 2,706,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $296.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.95. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

