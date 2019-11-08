British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $3.91 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,133 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 859,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,452,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 311,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $59.14. 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,426. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nomura began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

