Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brinker International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Brinker International and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 48,525.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $228,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

