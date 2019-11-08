Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. 25,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 245,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

