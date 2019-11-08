Brian B. Hansen Sells 15,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,621.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,641,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,860,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

