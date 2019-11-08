Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €50.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €50.00 ($58.14) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNR. HSBC set a €50.50 ($58.72) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.65 ($58.89).

Shares of BNR opened at €48.25 ($56.10) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.28. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

