Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,143 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.15, for a total transaction of $967,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,967,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,790,619. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $144.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $145.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

