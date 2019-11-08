Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,935 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 3.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

