Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.58.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $130.81. 2,279,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $149.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.28.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

