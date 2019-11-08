Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 2.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 46,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.33. 4,193,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,235. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

