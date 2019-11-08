Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 339,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 84,839 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 601,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,968 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,888. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $34.93 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.