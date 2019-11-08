Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $91.83. 347,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,456. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

