Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,770,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 839,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,904. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $137.45 and a one year high of $181.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.33.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

