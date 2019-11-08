Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.50-22.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.46.

Shares of BKNG traded down $162.16 on Thursday, reaching $1,849.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,081.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,002.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,899.04.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $20.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 101.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $2,160.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booking from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Booking from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,088.15.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.