Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,000.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1,950.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Booking to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,119.15.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,849.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,002.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,899.04. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,081.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 101.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Booking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Booking by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $24,915,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

