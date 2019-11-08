BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) PT Raised to $33.00

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens upgraded BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,252.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,350,303.91. Insiders have sold a total of 97,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,083 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in BMC Stock by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BMC Stock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BMC Stock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BMC Stock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in BMC Stock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

