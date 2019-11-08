Blueprint Medicines Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($7.48) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($7.48) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.02%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $73.26. 298,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,958. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91.

In related news, Director Lonnel Coats sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $34,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,868.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

