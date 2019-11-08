Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.87

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 8323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCOR. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter worth $567,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blucora by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in Blucora by 7.4% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 21,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Blucora by 27.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Blucora by 184.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

