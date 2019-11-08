Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective upped by analysts at MKM Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLMN. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.