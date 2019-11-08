Block Array Trading Down 19.2% This Week (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Block Array token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $31,019.00 and approximately $1,271.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.51 or 0.07278209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000976 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015034 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00046555 BTC.

Block Array Profile

Block Array (ARY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

