BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard Levkowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,177.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael E. Leitner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,515.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.