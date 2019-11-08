Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.38

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.38 and traded as low as $13.38. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 1,678 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,278,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 358,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

