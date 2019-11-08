BlackRock Inc. Has $929.34 Million Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 821,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.00% of Allegion worth $929,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth $365,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allegion by 117.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,474,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $115.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $74.83 and a 1 year high of $119.39.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,645 shares of company stock worth $5,862,284. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

