BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $1,037,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 8,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,388,297.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

