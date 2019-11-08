BlackRock Inc. Acquires 95,970 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,002,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 56.87% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,123,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $174,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

IOO stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.