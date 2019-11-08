BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,287,994 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.68% of Hormel Foods worth $1,016,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 190.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In other news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 9,046 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $383,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,466.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 2,045 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $87,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,877. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

