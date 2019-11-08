Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Blackline updated its Q4 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,188. Blackline has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -191.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,351.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

