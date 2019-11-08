BitWhite Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $36,443.00 and $17,342.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BitFlip and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Sistemkoin, BitFlip and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

