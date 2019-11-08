BitcoinZ 1-Day Volume Tops $879.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $778,029.00 and $879.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Exrates, Exmo and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 38.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00417660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00095672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00053823 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002107 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000351 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,631,610,210 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

