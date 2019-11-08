Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $54,151.00 and approximately $432.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00224131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.73 or 0.01414856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030844 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00120930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 22,608,371 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

