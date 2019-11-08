BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.80. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta acquired 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,773.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Yocca acquired 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $56,762.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $165,104. Company insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

