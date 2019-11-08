BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 78,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,229. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $21.99.
