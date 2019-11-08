BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 159.26%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BIOLASE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 17,391 shares of BIOLASE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $999,982.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

