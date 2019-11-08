Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $956,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,833,000 after purchasing an additional 221,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,041,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,446,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.43. 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.30. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $126.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

