Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 126,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 87,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 296.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 84,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,891,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,639,957. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.