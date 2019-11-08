Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,432.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $231.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,719. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $221.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,685,674. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

