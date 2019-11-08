Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Acquires 820 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.92. 614,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,505. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $126.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

