Binance Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $187.79 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $19.59 or 0.00222428 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LBank. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $187.79 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.01413205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030291 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00120011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, AirSwap, LBank, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin, Exrates and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.