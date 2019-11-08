Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Genesis Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 180,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 120.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 181,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,189.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,270. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $18.84. 873,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.