Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $94.15 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,225 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 24.8% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $94,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 386,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 262,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 201.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 155,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after buying an additional 104,290 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.99.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

