Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $435.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Netflix from $288.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.54.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $291.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,516. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.