BidaskClub Lowers Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRSK has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.75. 1,178,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock worth $12,025,536 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25,700.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,464,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 958,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,432,000 after acquiring an additional 254,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

