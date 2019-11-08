Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 8,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,629. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.