B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.92% of B&G Foods worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 159,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 73,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Deann L. Brunts bought 2,483 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.26. 57,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,168. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.60.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.